Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 6,459 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 3.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $21.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

