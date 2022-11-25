Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,388. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

