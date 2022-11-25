Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 20,727 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Melius initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

