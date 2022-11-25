Bridgewater Associates LP Has $4.10 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.87 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

