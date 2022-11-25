Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 912 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,281.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,181.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,243.85. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

