Deutsche Bank AG Sells 572,695 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572,695 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $27,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock worth $148,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.1 %

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.