Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 62.8% during the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Round Hill Asset Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 22,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $143.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

