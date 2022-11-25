Atria Investments LLC Sells 958 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Trading Up 2.4 %
Trade Desk stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $110.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,477.00, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.75.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
