MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 479.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 229,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 189,788 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,767,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,034,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE MGM opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.
MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.
MGM Resorts International Profile
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.