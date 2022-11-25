Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.70 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Best Buy worth $25,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

