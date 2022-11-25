Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $25,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $102.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

