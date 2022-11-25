Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 28,037 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Xylem worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Xylem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.6 %

XYL stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $125.74.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.30.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.