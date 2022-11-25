Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Cooper Companies worth $26,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Shares of COO stock opened at $313.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.80 and a 200 day moving average of $304.80. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

