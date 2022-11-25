Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $26,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $270.66 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

