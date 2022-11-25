Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $26,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $333.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.23 and a 200 day moving average of $350.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $544.04.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

