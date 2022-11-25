Rhumbline Advisers Buys 17,069 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of IDEX worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NYSE IEX opened at $235.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.15 and a 200-day moving average of $201.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

