Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,110 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $26,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 17,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

CPT stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CPT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

