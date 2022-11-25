Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,803,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,668 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,305,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,634,000 after buying an additional 92,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 970,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,021,000 after buying an additional 787,182 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 927,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,838,000 after buying an additional 110,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,726,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

