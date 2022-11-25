Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter.

SBIO opened at $30.40 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73.

