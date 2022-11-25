Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $69.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

