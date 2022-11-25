Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

