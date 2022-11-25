Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edison International Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE EIX opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edison International (EIX)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.