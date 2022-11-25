Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462,959 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after buying an additional 1,384,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,301,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after buying an additional 854,869 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.