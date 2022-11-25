Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Shares of ED opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

