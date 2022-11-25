Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

