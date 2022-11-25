CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.