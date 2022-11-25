Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.43. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

