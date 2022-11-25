PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,170,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 189,395 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $137.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.