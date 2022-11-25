Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,649 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

