Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Custom Truck One Source worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $52,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $132,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

NYSE CTOS opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.68 and a beta of 0.55. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTOS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Further Reading

