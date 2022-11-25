Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.03.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

