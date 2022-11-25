Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 71,105 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,105 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

