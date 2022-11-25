Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,065 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

