AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,663 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.0 %

LBTYK stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

