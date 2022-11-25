AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,972 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Unum Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

