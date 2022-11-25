AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,840 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.