AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Celanese by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Celanese by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,266,000 after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

