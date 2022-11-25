Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 106,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $169.24. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.