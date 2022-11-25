Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 37,221 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 266,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.49 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Microelectronics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

