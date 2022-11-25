AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 22,294 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,294 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

