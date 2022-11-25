Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $44,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 392,946 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 111.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 320,357 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.