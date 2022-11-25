Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given New GBX 2,325 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($26.61) to GBX 2,325 ($27.49) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.56) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.61) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($27.79) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,294.17 ($27.13).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 2,120.04 ($25.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £20.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,284.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,021.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,902.05. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($16.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,185 ($25.84).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a GBX 49.31 ($0.58) dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 84.29%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

