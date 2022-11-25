Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.48) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.19) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($3.96) to GBX 240 ($2.84) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 273 ($3.23).

KGF stock opened at GBX 249 ($2.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 778.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 359.80 ($4.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 240.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

