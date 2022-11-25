Jeremy Wacksman Sells 3,799 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $206,666.82.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ZG opened at $35.04 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $65.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.