Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 2,361 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $36.44 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $157.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

