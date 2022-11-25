Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 5.8%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 1,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 620,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

