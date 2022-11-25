Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given New GBX 4,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,700 ($55.58) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($56.76) to GBX 4,400 ($52.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($58.06).

Intertek Group Trading Down 0.9 %

ITRK opened at GBX 3,999 ($47.29) on Friday. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,485 ($41.21) and a one year high of GBX 5,824 ($68.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2,185.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,803.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

