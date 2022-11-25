Justin J. Mcanear Sells 1,626 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.74.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. State Street Corp raised its position in 10x Genomics by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in 10x Genomics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

