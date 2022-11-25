Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($42.57) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($56.76) to GBX 4,400 ($52.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($55.58) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,910.29 ($58.06).

Intertek Group Price Performance

LON ITRK opened at GBX 3,999 ($47.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,485 ($41.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,824 ($68.87). The company has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2,185.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,803.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,159.44.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

