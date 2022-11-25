Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 5.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.85. 31,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,167,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSCR. Morgan Stanley lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Oscar Health Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $978.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $931.12 million. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

