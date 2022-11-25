Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,603 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,810.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $206,666.82.

ZG opened at $35.04 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $65.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

